Changes to Interstates 80, 480 and 680, the Kennedy Freeway, West Dodge Road and the West Dodge elevated expressway could take 25 years and cost $860 million.

Road planning always involves planning for the long term. The newly announced plans for additional lanes and other changes for Interstate 80 and other major Omaha thoroughfares involve a period of 25 years.

It’s no surprise that the projects, estimated at $860 million, include additional lanes, reconfigurations and a new interchange to address growing demand. Such construction is unavoidable in working to meet increased usage and in adjusting existing road configurations for greater safety and efficiency.

This doesn’t mean, of course, that the Omaha of the future will be free of crowded highways. Under the planned changes, drivers in 2040 would still experience general traffic delays 50% higher than at present, according to the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, which cooperated on the study. But the increase would be some 150% without the planned changes.

All of which underscores the long-term importance of current regional planning to boost public transportation, as part of the mix of practical options to meet the increasingly diverse public attitudes toward transportation policy and the best ways to address it.

