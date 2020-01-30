Nebraska’s state facility for female juvenile offenders fell last summer into outright crisis. The deterioration at the juvenile center in Geneva was stunning, with severe staff shortages, inadequate rehabilitative programming and buildings in major disrepair. The situation was so dire that the state took the emergency step of transferring the girls to the state juvenile offender facility in Kearney, which until then had housed only boys.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has worked to stabilize the situation, and last week the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, which oversees the issue, released a comprehensive analysis and a set of constructive recommendations.
As the executive and legislative work to deal with the situation, here are some priorities the state should be sure to address:
» Secure segregation of boys and girls. Placement of girls and boys at the same Kearney juvenile offender location raises concern. The state has repeatedly said the site provides proper segregation, but as long as girls are at the Kearney center, there will be a measure of worry. The best solution, long term, is placement of girls and boys at separate sites.
» Renewed focus on rehabilitation. In 1997, the state transferred control of the Geneva center from the state prison system to HHS with the expressed aim to promote rehabilitation of female offenders. But when state senators visited the facility this summer, they found that the staff shortages had led to a severe deterioration of rehabilitative efforts.
» Assurance of instructional programming. The Geneva center also suffered from a failure to provide needed educational instruction. That problem, plus the relocation this summer, meant the girls have had to make up considerable instructional hours for the school year. The state needs to permanently stabilize such instruction for female offenders.
» Stepped-up oversight. State lawmakers rightly recommend creation of a special legislative committee to monitor conditions for these young people, with an annual facilities review to be done by the state ombudsman.
Nebraska state government should never allow the type of gross failure seen last year at Geneva to reoccur. The state is taking positive initial steps. There’s much more to be done to achieve an adequate long-term solution.
