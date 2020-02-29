A year ago, Gen. John Hyten headed the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, overseeing StratCom’s incredible global reach. Now, Hyten is at the Pentagon as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — where he is deeply involved in a far-ranging transformation of our military’s warfighting capability.
The new strategy is called All-Domain Operations, and it will involve unparalleled real-time coordination among all service components. Our service branches have far to go to reach that innovative goal, but if they do, the U.S. will achieve vital advantages, whether on the battlefield, in cyberspace or in enforcing deterrence against an opponent, Hyten says. With U.S. forces operating at such a level, “we’ll have a significant advantage over everybody in the world for a long time.”
“This concept is air, land, sea, space, cyber, spectrum — everything that we need to operate in the future,” Hyten told the BreakingDefense military news service. The aim is “the ability to integrate and effectively command and control all domains in a conflict or in a crisis seamlessly.”
Bringing such goals within reach will require the development of new operational concepts, new inter-service cooperation and new technologies. To illustrate the needed scope of coordination, BreakingDefense described one of the countless possible scenarios: Real-time coordination bringing together “a submarine, a Marine Corps infantry squad, an F-35, an Apache gunship, a P-8 patrol plane, an orbiting satellite or a Navy ship to feed targeting data to any other weapon to ensure the most efficient and lethal response to a threat.”
The services have achieved significant coordination among land, sea and air forces, the Pentagon notes. Still, a recent analysis by defense specialists Tom Greenwood and Pat Savage concluded that the U.S. military’s “traditional joint concepts are increasingly outdated.”
Each service branch, they wrote, “focuses on a different aspect of multi-domain operations, and each has adopted different assumptions about war against a major power, which makes integration difficult. ... Unless and until these stovepiped efforts are placed in a truly joint warfighting context that is relevant to the combatant commanders, the necessary integration will not occur.”
U.S. forces have conducted two major war-game exercises so far to identifying the challenges in achieving All-Domain Operations. “As we look at those and we play it out, we find where the holes are, and oh my gosh, the holes are obvious and we don’t have the ability to (fill) them” yet, Hyten says.
China and Russia, analysts Greenwood and Savage write, both “have significantly modernized their forces and warfighting approaches while the United States has been conducting counter-insurgency operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.” These conditions make clear the need for progress in joint service planning by the U.S.
Hyten demonstrated impressive leadership and vision at StratCom, and it’s encouraging that he is among the leaders now steering progress toward new strategies our military will need to meet all future security needs.
