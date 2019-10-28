Housing affordability is a challenge throughout our country, so it’s encouraging to see an effort to survey Sarpy County residents about their housing needs.
Such information-gathering makes much sense. Sarpy is Nebraska’s fastest growing county. Lamentably, this spring it lost considerable affordable housing as a result of the catastrophic flooding.
The project, commissioned by the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County, won’t prove a quick solution to meeting all housing needs, but the more information available, the better the private sector, nonprofits and government can work to address the situation. The survey, available until Nov. 13, can be completed online at bit.ly/sarpyhousingsurvey. The many organizations supporting this effort are delivering a commendable public service.
