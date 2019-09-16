The U.S. House and Senate have a crucial obligation this month to resolve their differences on defense spending. They need to reach sensible agreement by the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1. Such a responsible approach will enable our military to strengthen readiness and move forward with needed initiatives.
On-time budgeting provides the Pentagon with much-needed certainty in planning and contracting. Congress commendably met that goal last year. “Defense hawks (last year) accepted a lower overall defense top line in exchange for a bill passed on time,” security analyst Mackenzie Eaglen with American Enterprise Institute explains. “For the Pentagon, time is often as important as money. … Predictability when awarding contracts is typically as important as how much money that Congress ultimately provides.”
Passing a continuing resolution that holds spending at the current level would be a major setback. Such an approach pinches funding for troop training and for equipment and facility maintenance, which are important for military readiness, and delays weapons programs.
Lawmakers, to their credit, have set a responsible timetable to complete the defense bill. Staff members for the House and Senate Armed Services Committees worked out agreement this summer on noncontroversial items, and committee leaders have set Thursday as the deadline for House-Senate agreement on the final bill. Floor votes in the two chambers would follow by the end of the month.
Resolving the major differences between the House and Senate versions will be challenging, without question. The two chambers differ on funding for tactical nuclear weapons. Some House-passed provisions are firmly opposed by Senate negotiators; examples include barring unauthorized presidential use of force against Iran, and a ban on sending additional detainees to the detention center in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
The House and Senate already disagreed over the level of funding for a border wall, and the Trump administration has added further complication by shifting $3.6 billion in military construction funds to fund the wall. The administration’s move has spurred increased determination by House Democrats to use the defense bill to block such transfers in the future.
The strongest tool for resolving these disagreements is to remind congressional negotiators of Congress’ paramount obligation: They must reach agreement on final legislation that’s acceptable to the two houses and completed on time. Such an achievement would best serve the Pentagon and the public interest.
