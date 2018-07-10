Omahans took a chance in 2000 by approving a ballot measure to build a convention center-arena in the downtown area. The uncertainties over the venture led private developers to balk at investing in a nearby hotel, so the city went into debt to build the convention center-arena as well as the hotel, which the city then owned.
Eighteen years later, the city’s investment has paid off. The convention center-arena, currently known as the CenturyLink Center, is a success. Omaha has impressively burnished a reputation as host city not only for concerts and conventions but also for events such as U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, the NCAA Midwest Regional basketball semifinals and the Equestrian World Cup Finals, plus the College World Series games at the nearby TD Ameritrade Park.
The downtown Hilton Omaha hotel has done well and in fact has expanded, and numerous hotel investments have sprung up in the nearby area.
The situation has matured to the point that the city has negotiated a 30-year lease-purchase agreement with a Seattle-based asset management firm, Freestone Capital Management, to take over the Hilton Omaha. The City Council will need to give approval to the deal.
Under it, the city expects to be able to pay off a $37 million hotel-expansion bond issue with an initial payment from Freestone. The firm would then take over payments on $95 million in additional debt tied to the hotel. Freestone could buy the hotel at any time during the 30-year agreement.
If the city should need to take the hotel back from Freestone, the remaining debt would be considerably lower than the current level. The timing now is especially positive for Omaha taxpayer interests, since without the deal, the city’s payments on the existing bond debt would begin to rise considerably, from about $1.6 million a year to $4.4 million, with a trajectory toward an estimated $10.7 million annually by 2047.
The City Council has a duty to scrutinize the details of the proposal carefully. So far, the agreement seems to have many positives.
This encouraging situation is the result of a sound investment by Omaha as a community. It’s a reflection, too, of our city’s forward vision and growing success as a dynamic regional city.
