Nebraska’s demand for nursing care is robust and will continue to grow in coming decades as health needs increase for senior-age residents.
The state’s population aged 65 and older is projected to increase from 246,000 in 2010 to 418,000 by 2030. The share of the state’s population in that age bracket is projected to rise from to 21% by 2050, up from 13.8% in 2012.
The supply of nurses falls short of the need in Nebraska as well as nationally. Nebraska currently is short by about 4,062 nurses statewide, The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson reports, with the shortfall expected to grow by 33% by 2025.
Nursing schools in Nebraska have been energetic in increasing their programs to meet demand. The number of registered nurse graduates grew 49% from 2002 to 2018, to 1,247. Creighton University’s nursing program, for example, has seen an increase of about 35% over the past three years, Anderson reports. The University of Nebraska Medical Center, whose nursing programs have five locations across the state, is seeing an increase, as is the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln. Clarkson College has also seen increases, especially in its graduate nursing programs for a variety of specializations as advanced practice registered nurses.
Nebraska hospitals have embraced innovative ideas to bolster recruitment and manage often challenging staffing needs. Examples include the use of nontraditional shifts; bolstering staff training by pairing nurses of varying experience levels or differing specialties; and recruiting nurses from abroad.
The professionalism of Nebraska hospitals in addressing these needs is impressive. So is the vision of Nebraska nursing programs in expanding instructional demand. Such forward-looking efforts are vital in ensuring the best medical care possible for Nebraskans.
