A 2018 report by the National Center for Arts Research looked at dozens of middle-sized U.S. cities and judged them on the vitality of their local arts community. The Omaha-Council Bluffs area impressively ranked sixth. The opening next week of the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs shows our area’s creative ambition.
The $27 million, 95,000-square-foot complex will host the American Midwest Ballet, Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony and the Kitchen Council, an incubator with a commercial kitchen for training entrepreneur chefs. The launch of the facility showcases the strength of Council Bluffs’ commitment to the arts and of the community’s philanthropic support.
The ambitious project was likely a significant factor that helped move the Omaha-Council Bluffs area for the first time into the National Center for Arts Research’s top 10 ranking for middle-sized communities. The research group praises arts institutions in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, including the Joslyn Art Museum, Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Holland Performing Arts Center, the Orpheum Theater and Blue Barn Theatre.
A gala open house for the Hoff Center is set for Saturday, Feb. 22. American Midwest Ballet’s concert this spring will be “Swing! “Swing! Swing!” The Chanticleer Community Theater’s first production, in the facility’s 230-seat theater, will be “The Music Man.”
The Omaha-Council Bluffs area is blessed with an energetic, innovative arts community, as the dedication of this impressive new facility shows.
