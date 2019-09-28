The beginning of fall means the welcome arrival of Oktoberfest activities in the Midlands. The annual gatherings, in the spirit of a German beer garden, are an occasion for fellowship and celebration. The festivities this month are a contrast to conditions a century ago, however, when anti-German sentiment was at a fever pitch in much of our country. That hostility and suspicion lamentably spurred a series of injustices against residents of German heritage, including here in the Midlands.
Understanding that history can help Americans appreciate and safeguard an important principle for our society: A person’s loyalty to our country shouldn’t be automatically suspect just because he or she speaks a foreign language or comes from a particular ethnic background. Unfortunately, many Americans rejected that consideration during the tumult of World War I and in the years immediately afterward, with troubling consequences.
Once the administration of Woodrow Wilson formally declared war on Germany in April 1917, it was understandable and appropriate that the federal and state governments undertook steps to promote the country’s internal security. Authorities fell short, however, in failing to set proper boundaries on such action by governments and private citizens.
In Nebraska, the State Council of Defense provided an example. The state government created the council in response to the Wilson administration’s directive to all the states. The councils carried out needed, practical duties. They coordinated the production and conservation of food, supported Red Cross work and organized drives for Liberty Loans, a type of government bond.
To carry out its duties, historian Robert Manley writes, the Nebraska council “was granted extensive power, including the right to subpoena witnesses, punish for contempt and compel presentment of evidence. Furthermore, the statute creating the State Council declared that information obtained by the Council should remain confidential unless the Governor approved its release. Penalties, including fines and imprisonment, were provided for those who violated this provision.”
Armed with such sweeping powers and “permitted wide latitude in defining ‘disloyal’ or ‘unpatriotic’ actions,” Manley writes, the council’s influence “could be extended almost at will.” Nebraskans in some cases were brought before tribunals merely for speaking German or otherwise acting “questionable.”
In such an atmosphere, some individuals and groups felt emboldened to lash out against fellow residents. German speakers were forced to kiss the American flag. German-speaking ministers were harassed. Crowds held book burnings of German-language tomes. The state pressured German-language newspapers — there were at least 40 in Nebraska at the time — to cease operation.
Similar actions occurred in Iowa. Documentarians Dan Manatt and Bryce T. Bauer described a troubling set of actions: The firing of 27 teachers in Davenport for teaching German. The vandalizing — three times — of the German Savings Bank in Carroll. The dragging of a German immigrant farmer, by a noose around his neck, at the town square in Audubon until he agreed to buy war bonds. A lynching attempt of a German Lutheran minister in Gray, with a mob backing off only after the minister’s wife collapsed from fear.
Nebraska and Iowa political leaders took particular aim at foreign languages. Iowa Gov. William Harding issued a proclamation making it illegal to use any language but English in public. God, he said in a public address, did not hear prayers spoken in any language but English. Nebraska lawmakers, meanwhile, prohibited school instruction in any language other than English.
When Robert T. Meyer, an instructor at a one-room school in Hamilton County, was convicted under the law, he mounted appeals that ultimately resulted in a 7-2 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in his favor. The court overturned similar laws in several additional states.
This history has enduring relevance for our society. It provides a sobering warning about the dangers when government has too few limits and people dangerously allow themselves to succumb to hysteria.
