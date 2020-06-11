Dear 2020:
Stop it!
You’re not even half done and you’ve brought us the worst pandemic in a century, the highest unemployment since the Great Depression, a horrific police brutality case spawning the biggest U.S. protests since the Vietnam War, dust storms in Nebraska — with a bitter campaign season still looming.
While it’s no doubt against the handbook for a year to take a break in the middle of itself, please do. Block out a European-style summer vacation and examine where you are going, 2020. Is this how you want to be remembered?
In his narrative history of America from 1932-72, “The Glory and the Dream,” William Manchester titled the chapter on 1968 “The Year Everything Went Wrong.”
’68 brought us the Tet Offensive, the seizure of the USS Pueblo, the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, a summer of urban and antiwar strife, the Chicago Democratic Convention, the crash of an armed Strategic Air Command B-52 in Greenland and much more.
This year might not be quite that bad yet, but you, 2020, have the Internet and social media to amplify everything, distort it and serve as a vehicle to make things up that are even worse.
We are a resilient bunch. Many of us were around in ’68, and that’s our hope and solace — that better times should lie ahead.
But again, 2020, your awful forebearer 1968 also gave us Woodstock and Bob Gibson’s marvelous 1.12 earned run average.
And you — you’ve even taken away baseball.
Fie on you!
