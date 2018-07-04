Our society is in the middle of a conversation about what “civility” should mean as Americans debate their political differences. It’s an important topic, both for the present and for the long term. Unfortunately, a lot of people are understandably defining “civility” the wrong way, and that’s diverting this needed conversation down an unproductive cul-de-sac.
Whenever someone calls for civility in our politics, a general image something along this line understandably comes to mind for many Americans: liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, quaintly discussing politics in genteel fashion as they delicately hold tea cups, making sure never to raise their voices or allow intense feeling to enter the conversation.
Another way to put it: If 1 on a 10-point scale is conversation so insubstantial and quiet it’s barely audible and 10 is wildly furious debate, then civility would supposedly mean something like a 3 or 4.
Those exemplify one way to define civility, it’s true, but there’s another, better, multi-pronged definition that speaks to our country’s present-day needs:
» We Americans allow — indeed, encourage — forceful, impassioned political debate over the legitimate philosophical differences that clearly divide us, but we keep the debate focused on the issues. We don’t allow it to devolve into radicalism that rationalizes the abuse of individuals or ratchets up someone’s anger to the point they consider politically focused violence to be justified. Keeping political debate within such bounds doesn’t render it toothless — it keeps it properly directed toward actual argument rather than on encouraging pointless social media side shows, mob actions or, in the worst case, street violence.
» We don’t allow politics to take over so much of our behavior that every dimension of life becomes entangled with partisan quarreling, robbing us of the ability to interact freely with fellow Americans. Again: politics within sensible bounds.
» We realize that even though intense political differences divide us, we remain one nation. Despite wild talk from some on the political fringes, secession won’t be happening; we are all in this together.
America has never had total political unity, and it surely never will. There’s nothing wrong with spirited, heartfelt political debate. But let’s channel it toward productive ends, for the benefit of the nation’s future and, not least, the benefit of people’s emotional health.
Where do you go to get an accurate set of facts to give the philosophical debate a playable field to compete!?! The entertainment media- i.e.Jimmy Kimmel/Rush Limbaugh)- which too many rely on for their basic facts- dominate the good journalism we should strive to nurture. People have become lazy in doing broad research for themselves or too often do research to justify a stand their "tribe" has taken. We are all guilty. The left is. The right is. And the center cowers in fox holes. Find the moderate leaders from any party who considers researched facts and elect them!!
"We realize that even though intense political differences divide us, we remain one nation." Bad assumption. Trump's efforts to divide Americans has gone too far for a gentle return to prior norms. The neo Fascists have been fully animated and aren't just quietly going to return to the rocks they formerly lived under. Now, we're all going to have to pick a side.
