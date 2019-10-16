Creating the ambitious new football and sports operations facility for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a massive enterprise. It will be one of the most complex planning and construction endeavors in the state.
The $155 million project will be funded by $100 million in private donations and the rest from athletic department money. No public funds will go toward the project. More than half the private contributions have been committed, with tens of millions still to be raised.
Hank Bounds, who stepped down as NU president last spring, has provided key help in the fundraising success. The university regents tapped him as a consultant to take a leading role in the fundraising work, in appropriate recognition of his record of effective outreach to the wide network of university supporters.
During his four and a half years as NU president, Bounds demonstrated exceptional administrative skill and energy in managing the university system. His proven talents, knowledge and work ethic make him well suited to head fundraising for the athletic complex, as the achievement so far demonstrates.
Bounds’ compensation — $250,000 a year for up to three years — is provided entirely by private funds and reflects what donors judged to be commensurate with the demands on Bounds in meeting his obligations for fundraising and contract oversight for a project of this complexity and scale.
The NU regents are conducting the search for a new president, and critics express concern that Bounds’ activity on the athletic complex project might hinder the presidential search and risk eroding the authority of the new president. But Bounds’ record at NU showed unmistakably that he is a workhorse, not a show horse, and that he puts the interests of NU first.
Hank Bounds is an individual of integrity and professionalism who has made vital contributions to bolstering NU in the past. Now, in his current, temporary role, he’s doing so for the future. NU will be stronger for his dedicated work.
