A considerable number of gun owners in the Midlands find themselves vulnerable to gun thefts, sometimes through a failure to take necessary precautions.
When The World-Herald’s Kevin Cole looked at Omaha police reports, he found that at least a dozen guns were stolen in Omaha during a two-week period in June, in several cases because the firearms were left in unlocked vehicles or were otherwise easily accessible.
Police recommend sensible storage at home or in the trunk of one’s vehicle, plus keeping copies of the purchase paperwork or writing down the weapon’s serial number. Such steps can help in the face of the ongoing threat from the gun thieves.
