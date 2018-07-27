Chuck Grassley (copy)
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Senate and House negotiators will meet soon in a conference committee in Washington, D.C., to hash out compromise farm-bill legislation. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is right to press for stronger limits to keep subsidies from going to the wealthy. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has been sounding a needed message for the legislation to increase acreage in the Conservation Reserve Program to protect environmentally sensitive lands. Negotiators need to pay heed to these senators’ calls.

