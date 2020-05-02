Grand Island, one of Nebraska’s most dynamic cities, has confronted and survived big challenges over the years. It restored itself, physically and emotionally, in the wake of the horrendous tornado destruction of June 1980. It weathered the economic hardships of the ’80s ag recession.
Now comes the coronavirus. The blast has been fierce. Hall County’s total of coronavirus cases exceeds those of Douglas and Lancaster Counties combined.
Grand Island will move forward from this emergency, but it’s going to need help. The impassioned statements from the city’s mayor, Roger Steele, on Thursday explained conditions well.
“We’ve been working hard to educate the people of Grand Island,” Steele said. “We’re not sticking our heads in the sand.”
Meatpacking plant towns nationwide have proven especially vulnerable to virus exposure. Grand Island, as host to the massive JBS beef plant, is by no means unique in facing this threat. Medical staff and public health officials in Hall County have shown tremendous devotion for weeks to the situation. They’ve long warned of the need for far greater assistance.
“I think Grand Island, during this ordeal, has paid a price,” Steele said.
His words gave an appropriate shove to the powers that be in Lincoln and Washington. Their directives to keep the JBS plant in operation, he said, obligate them to step forward aggressively to provide needed public health resources, above all, through greatly increased testing.
Steele called on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue “to come to Grand Island so I can explain to him the problems we have faced with government orders that have failed to protect the people of Grand Island.”
In his more than three years as secretary of agriculture, Perdue has stood out for his wide travels across the country to meet ag producers and understand local conditions. A visit to Grand Island, when the vice president is traveling, isn’t asking too much.
The virus emergency is severe, but it doesn’t erase the vitality Grand Island has demonstrated as a community in recent years. The city and its surrounding area have proved an energetic and innovative host for the Nebraska State Fair. Grand Island has moved to stability in its civic culture after a period of tumult several years back. Hall County is home to one of the state’s most ambitious and well-designed career academies, linking local schools and private-sector companies. The current crisis will not defeat Grand Island; its history proves its resilience and resolve. But Grand Island does need appropriate help. It’s time for the state and federal governments to step up and deliver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.