The execution room at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, where Carey Dean Moore was put to death by lethal injection on Aug. 14, 2018. It was the state's first execution in 21 years. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska Supreme Court last week upheld a key principle: Government should operate in the open, to ensure accountability to the people. The ruling requires the release of information about the state’s acquisition of drugs for execution. Such transparency follows the Legislature’s intent in 2009 when lawmakers designated lethal injection as the state’s execution method. Nebraskans disagree sharply over the death penalty, but the principle of government transparency deserves broad consensus.

