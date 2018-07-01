Goodwill Omaha provides an example of a local institution that lost its way badly for a number of years but has learned from past mistakes and set itself on a proper path.
Under a new CEO and a largely reconstituted board, this local charity has made major steps forward toward proper focus on its core mission and sound management by its board.
A report from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office last week showed how far the nonprofit has come since a 2016 World-Herald investigative series found that Goodwill Omaha had stepped away from its central mission in troubling ways. The nonprofit at that point was directing most of its locally generated sales revenue toward high-dollar executive compensation well above that of peer nonprofits, and wound up reducing the number of needy clients it served.
The 44-page report described multiple ways in which Goodwill Omaha, under then-President and CEO Frank McGree, pursued a corporate-style, aggressive-growth strategy that undercut the nonprofit’s actual aid to people.
The nonprofit’s mission work was funded almost entirely by federal, state and local grants rather than donations. “Goodwill Omaha prioritized executive compensation from store revenues to the detriment of mission- related services,” the report said. “Very few” of those employed in the organization’s stores were part of a job training program. Hair curlers from China were repackaged to falsely claim they were American-made.
The report attributed the problems mainly to McGree, plus lax oversight by the organization’s board of trustees.
Last week, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson praised the nonprofit’s current leaders: “I do want to state to the Omaha community that the Goodwill portrayed in The World-Herald stories in 2016 is now a completely changed and properly directed organization in 2018. I think it’s a different place.”
The agency’s report states: “During the course of our investigation, we also developed a healthy confidence in Goodwill Omaha’s new leadership. Michael McGinnis, Goodwill Omaha’s new CEO, appears well qualified to lead the organization into the future. We have confidence that President/CEO McGinnis and his leadership team are committed to rebuilding Goodwill Omaha and sustaining its nonprofit mission.”
Under McGinnis, Goodwill Omaha has undergone an internal ethics review and revised its code of ethics, adopting guidelines from the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands. It has ended its practice of paying some disabled workers less than minimum wage and reduced the number of employees paid more than $100,000 from 14 to three. The charity’s full board now weighs in on all compensation decisions. The nonprofit has disbanded its executive committee and no longer uses a consent agenda during board meetings.
The nonprofit aims to strengthen its services, including a program for high school special education students and its work in Iowa and rural Nebraska communities, says McGinnis, a retired Army brigadier general who formerly served as chief executive of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum and the Peter Kiewit Institute.
Prior to beginning their service, new board members will be required to review the best practices principles for nonprofits, as described in a document from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The best practices involve matters such as board operations, transparency, executive compensation guidelines and conflict-of-interest policy.
Goodwill Omaha, under new leadership, has taken important steps to correct major mistakes and position the organization for effective service to the needy. It’s a lesson all Nebraska nonprofits can learn from.
