Catastrophic flooding has brought enormous frustration and heartache to many families in the Midlands this year. What a tremendous example of kindness it is, then, that organizations have come together to provide a free day at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium for families affected by the floodwaters. The United Way of the Midlands, Kellogg Co. and Boxed, an online wholesale retailer, partnered with the zoo for the program, and nonprofit agencies were on hand to answer questions about their services. This generosity of spirit was exceptional and much appreciated.
Editorial: Free day at the Doorly Zoo was a wonderful example of generosity
Editorial staff
