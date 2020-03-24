20190413_new_prison07 (copy) (copy)

Scott Frakes director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, in a commons area of the new facility for female inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD/

Scott Frakes, the head of Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services, is a hard worker who faces enormous challenges managing the state’s woefully overcrowded prison system. A top-level executive in such a position will have a considerable salary. But Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to give Frakes an extraordinary salary boost of some 30% understandably invites criticism and cynicism.

The prison system, after all, continues to face multiple daunting problems. The overcrowding continues to grow. Facilities have been in lockdown in the recent past. The system struggles with filling positions and reducing the enormous amount of staff overtime.

Plus, Frakes’ $250,000 salary, in an administration that regularly trumpets the importance of fiscal discipline, is now considerably above that of prison-administrator peers.

The administration can rightly point to positive steps Frakes has taken on various scores, as justification for a salary increase. But 30%? It will be no surprise when Nebraskans wave that figure in the governor’s face the next time he calls for budget discipline or speaks on the prison system’s ongoing challenges.

