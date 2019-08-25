Forever North, an encouraging new initiative in north Omaha, is enabling important development discussions for the future of North 24th Street and nearby areas. It’s time to move past studying the development possibilities. The need now is to achieve significant progress through collaborative action.
The general goals are worthy and practical. Among them: A wider range of housing and transportation options. Development strategies that encourage local entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on the area’s artistic community. Neighborhood vitality and fellowship through activities and institutions celebrating the area’s rich history and creative vitality. Forever North rightly emphasizes community participation and buy-in. Stakeholders say it’s vital that the process give residents a voice in the community’s overall direction.
Much already is being accomplished. Young entrepreneurs are demonstrating great energy and business skill. Gifted artists are creating works that celebrate the area’s rich heritage, in public spaces residents can enjoy. Community activities are bringing residents together, facilitating conversations and providing direction for future action.
Community conversations and coordinated planning can help guide decisions in working to craft sound development concepts for the area’s vacant land, totaling about 100 acres.
Forever North involves the area from Cuming Street to Ames Avenue, between 20th Street and the Kennedy Freeway. North 24th Street is the central corridor. The Metropolitan Area Planning Association supports the effort through a $100,000 mini-grant of state funds, plus $25,000 from the City of Omaha.
This community initiative provides messages for a variety of Omaha individuals and institutions. Here are some key examples:
» Outside investors and developers. Make sure to understand and respect residents’ views on future development. One of the central points from this initiative is that residents want well-planned investment and growth but not unbridled gentrification that sends housing prices and the cost of living soaring, displacing current residents.
» City departments and Metro transit. Provide zoning flexibility that removes obstacles to commercial development and allows a wider variety of housing options. Implement policies that slow traffic, enable safe pedestrian activity and facilitate bicycle use. Improve bus stops with shelters, benches and signs.
» Omaha Municipal Land Bank. Include neighborhood input as arrangements are made in handling vacant properties. City leaders should be timely in filling vacancies when they appear on the Land Bank board.
» Banks. Facilitate housing renovation by using traditional lending practices that create opportunity for residents.
» Absentee landlords. Be attentive to residents’ input and the community’s overall vision for future development. Keep communication lines open with the local community.
» Omaha artists. Build on the existing connections with the north Omaha artists community to create an even stronger and broader creative community.
» All Omahans. Understand the positive momentum the North 24th Street corridor is achieving. Visit the area and see the progress.
Omaha can achieve great progress if we appreciate that we are one city. That means we should work to expand opportunity in all parts of the city — and appreciate the bonds that connect us all.
