Many Midlanders understandably take food for granted. Hungry for breakfast? Most of us have plenty of choices in the pantry and fridge. Stomach growling at midafternoon? Easy: Grab a snack item at the company break room or, at home, snag something out of the fridge. And don’t forget the big grilling extravaganza planned for the weekend. Plentiful, easily accessible food, anytime.
But many Nebraskans and Iowans aren’t so blessed. For them, food — especially healthy food — is a desperately scarce commodity: A child who must go without breakfast and maybe lunch or dinner too. An elderly individual, living alone, with pitifully little in the refrigerator. Impoverished households with only modest amounts to spend on groceries after covering their other expenses.
Now, the coronavirus has stepped onto the scene and made the situation even worse. The virus has thrown people out of work and, this spring, shut down schools that provide much-needed meals to low-income students. More than 44% of students in Douglas and Sarpy Counties qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. For Omaha Public Schools, the figure is just under 75%.
Which makes the efforts this year to help these vulnerable Nebraskans and Iowans all the more valuable and impressive.
It’s enormously heartening, indeed, to see how volunteers and a wide range of Midlands institutions — food pantries, school districts, churches, restaurants, nonprofits, businesses — have stepped forward to help, with the Food Bank for the Heartland as the central coordinator. The Nebraska National Guard, on top of its other virus-era duties, helped the cause by boxing up thousands of food packages for food banks.
Helpful, too, are the fundraisers to make sure these aid efforts are adequately funded in the face of dramatically heightened need.
“The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks,” Brian Barks, president and CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland, said in April. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”
These efforts show the spirit of the Midlands at its very best, with important benefits for people’s health and emotional well-being. Let’s continue to nurture this community spirit of caring.
