The Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantries are now drive-up, like this one in Council Bluffs. Volunteers give out 28-pound packs of food.

 FOOD BANK FOR THE HEARTLAND

The Food Bank for the Heartland has long been one of the most effective organizations battling hunger in the Midlands. The nonprofit distributes food to some 600 partner organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa. The Food Bank is struggling now to maintain its supplies due to the virus-related surge in food demand. Financial contributions are its biggest need; info at foodbankheartland.org.

