Fontenelle Forest, one of our area’s most notable community amenities, continues its progress in helping residents step into nature and appreciate its beauty and serenity. The new TreeRush Adventures allows visitors to get a bird’s-eye view of the popular forest.
The $1.6 million aerial adventure park features zip lines, suspended bridges and other challenges. The adventure park offers seven trails for people ages 7 and older that vary in degree of difficulty.
Sarpy County, home to Fontenelle Forest, is Nebraska’s fastest-growing county in terms of population. As the Omaha area continues its growth, Fontenelle Forest has great community value in helping people stay in touch with the natural world.
