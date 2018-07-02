The property tax burden and state aid to public schools rank at or near the top of public issues that trigger the most intense passion among Nebraskans. Reaching broad agreement on how to tackle them, unfortunately, continues to elude the state.
A group of 10 state senators says it will meet over the summer to try to find a constructive way forward. Additional senators are welcome to show up at the meetings, says State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, chairman of the Legislature’s Education Committee.
The effort, in general, is worthwhile. Ongoing dialogue among Nebraska lawmakers, when conducted in the right spirit, can yield benefits. Such discussion can open up new ideas and, by building trust, pave the way toward eventual agreement.
To make genuine progress, though, senators will to need to build a broad coalition well beyond their initial group of 10. That means putting the focus on flexibility and openness to others’ perspectives — qualities too rarely on display during this year’s legislative session in regard to the property tax issue. Lawmakers displayed gaping divisions of opinion on the issue, and too few demonstrated a willingness to bridge the gaps.
The result was stalemate, to the frustration of the public and lawmakers alike. Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who will be one of the 10 members of the discussion group, was particularly vocal in expressing his chagrin.
State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said he expects the group will consider all options for restructuring school aid to reduce property taxes, including increases in other taxes. Groene said he expects to focus only on school funding, leaving revenue questions to be dealt with later.
In any case, the effort faces steep challenges. Finding “fairness” in Nebraska’s school aid formula has long been a matter of perspective, with big, medium-sized and small districts each understandably focusing on their self-interest. With the state budget under strain, lawmakers face limitations on where to find “extra” monies. And it’s something of an illusion to think that the state government can provide an ultimate solution on property taxes when that taxing authority rests with local entities such as school districts, community colleges and natural resources districts.
None of that is news to state senators. Some have expressed interest in exploring new ideas and reaching out to build successful consensus. That is the constructive mindset needed. If the state is going to lift itself out of the current stalemate, trust-building, flexibility and leadership must point the way forward.
(1) comment
How many can show up before they violate the open meeting laws?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.