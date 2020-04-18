Our nation’s constitutional founders emphasized a principle of sound government that’s proving valuable during the virus emergency. That principle is federalism — dispersing governmental authority so that it doesn’t become concentrated in a single entity. In the current crisis, the federal government has a proper role, and state governments have theirs. They serve the public interest when they cooperate.
The founders were right that state governments should have robust powers in certain regards and that the federal government must not usurp that authority. There is no constitutional or statutory authority, for example, that says a U.S. president has “total” authority to override coronavirus restrictions set by state and local authorities. A statement by President Donald Trump to that effect rightly met with bipartisan criticism early this week, and the president subsequently backtracked on the matter.
It’s good to see broad understanding and agreement on this issue. Presidents have extensive authority in many ways under the Constitution and are right to stand up for their prerogatives, but it’s just as important to acknowledge the areas in which federal power is limited. Various countries, including Hungary, Brazil, Turkey and the Philippines, provide current examples of chief executives who have used the crisis as a pretext to claim wide-ranging powers.
State governments, under the federal Constitution, possess “police power” that allows a wide range of action, with public health and safety a key area. Governors can impose quarantines, close institutions and businesses and limit intrastate travel. This is the legal basis on which Gov. Pete Ricketts has acted during this crisis. The federal government has no powers in those regards, though it can bar infected individuals from entering the United States.
All four U.S. senators for Nebraska and Iowa are members of the “Opening Up America Again Congressional Group” designated by the president, and these lawmakers must keep these federalist principles in mind.
The task force, along with the Trump administration, should aim for state and federal authorities to coordinate their responses constructively. One obvious area is cooperation on the efficient distribution of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other resources.
Our country has far to go in meeting this crisis, and the last thing we need is for federal and state authorities to be at loggerheads. They must understand their respective roles and work together for the common good.
