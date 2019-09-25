westcenterroad (copy)

A stretch of West Center Road/U.S. Highway 275 was heavily damaged by flooding in March. Congress plans to direct funding toward "resiliency" programs to help fortify roads and bridges against natural disasters.  

This year’s catastrophic flooding has brought horrendous damage to roads and bridges in the Midlands.

In Nebraska, the disasters have caused an estimated $139 million in damage to the state highway system and $60 million to local roads. In Iowa, roads and bridges sustained as much as $90 million in damage. Hurricanes regularly bring devastation to Atlantic coastal states.

In response, Congress for the first time is planning to direct federal funding to “resiliency” programs to strengthen roads and bridges against natural disasters. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has approved a $287 billion, five-year transportation infrastructure bill that includes $4.9 billion for such programs.

State transportation departments across the country have devoted increasing study to resiliency efforts, which include strengthening roadbeds (to reduce post-flood repair costs) and elevating roadways (to reduce vulnerability to flooding). Such work doesn’t prevent flood disasters, but it is one practical measure to help reduce the damage.

