The latest compilation of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies reflects well on Nebraska. Twenty-six businesses made the list, showing that Nebraska is a place where energetic men and women can do business and achieve success.

The list of Nebraska businesses, by Inc. magazine, covers a gamut of industries, including business services, medical staffing, legal work, real estate and IT specializations. The 26 firms are in Omaha, Lincoln or Fremont.

The top 10 in Nebraska: City Ventures (real estate); Mobile Text Alerts (software); CapStone Technologies (business products and services); Dynamo (business products and services); Flywheel (IT management); Ecomitize (IT system development); Atlas MedStaff (health); Fusion Medical Staffing (health); Hilgers Graben (legal services); and Onestaff Medical (health).

Opportunity arises in all sorts of business niches. Ecomitize builds websites for e-commerce businesses and has employees on five continents. Several of the 26 firms handle travel staffing for health care jobs, demonstrating Omaha’s status as a regional hub for the business sector. “We’re just in a constant state of change,” said Andy Wettengel, marketing director for OneStaff Medical. “It’s not expected to slow down.”

City Ventures, Nebraska’s fastest-growing company, develops real estate and pursues other business operations including auto dealerships and car washes. The firm is handling the $235 million La Vista City Centre project that will transform 34 acres on 84th Street.

Nebraska offers a business-friendly culture, a competitive cost of living and appealing civic amenities. That’s a winning combination providing a welcome foundation for entrepreneurial success.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription