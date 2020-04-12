The virus crisis lamentably has put the brakes abruptly on Nebraska’s economy, and it looks likely the state government will need to draw on its cash reserve. In other words, painful events once again are reminding Nebraska state leaders to take their obligation seriously to maintain a robust rainy day fund.
State leaders last year began building back the cash reserve after it had fallen from $700 million at the start of 2016 to only $300 million at the start of 2019. Funds had been drawn off for one-time capital construction projects and other needs. That decline prompted a sharp warning from the Legislature’s Planning Committee that the state was putting its fiscal health at risk by failing to provide a responsible budgetary cushion.
The Legislature responded in 2019 by increasing the cash reserve, and this year the proposed budget adjustments from the Appropriations Committee, approved on first round of debate so far this year, would bring the fund to an estimated $731 million at the end of the current two-year budget period.
The $731 million figure would be near the recommendation from the national Government Finance Officers Association that cash reserve balances be equal to at least 16.7% of annual general fund appropriations.
The Legislature’s budget proposal was based on the pre-COVID-19 economic situation, however. As everyone knows, things now have changed in the blink of an eye, with an abrupt slowdown in the economy.
No one can say with certainty at this point how much the state will need to draw down the cash reserve, given how the virus situation is so filled with question marks. One figure mentioned so far, under an economic model, is a possible 10% drop in state revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30. That would mean a revenue reduction of $500 million.
How much help the federal government might provide in budgetary aid is uncertain. What’s clear is that the Legislature, whose session currently is suspended due to the virus situation, will have considerable budget work ahead once legislative activity resumes.
Over the years, Nebraska lawmakers and governors have regularly debated how large a cash reserve the state needs. There’s room for honest disagreement over the exact figure. Replenishing the rainy day account is routinely in competition for other legitimate needs such as tax relief and increased spending. The cash reserve provides funds for new one-time capital construction projects. Until the recent downturn, Nebraska’s economy had been generating a steady increase in government revenues, which tended to move the cash reserve down the priority list a bit compared to other needs.
But experience shows how suddenly the revenue picture can change. What Nebraska certainly should never repeat is the debacle at the start of this century when the post-9/11 economy staggered and Nebraska leaders found they’d left pitifully little in the cash reserve — only $45 million to close a $220 million budget gap.
This situation needs to be a reminder to leaders throughout Nebraska state government of how quickly fiscal circumstances can change, and how vital it is to be attentive to maintaining a healthy cash reserve. It’s a lesson, too, for Nebraskans considering future runs for elected positions at the State Capitol. In state government, there’s no escape from the need for responsible fiscal discipline.
