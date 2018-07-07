Scott Pruitt (copy) (copy)

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

Staff members with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee last week interviewed two top aides to Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. The aides told investigators that the EPA chief pushed to find a six-figure job for his wife at a politically connected group, enlisted staffers in performing personal tasks and disregarded aides’ objections to his high-cost travel. Such confirmation of his irresponsibility likely spurred Pruitt’s resignation Thursday. His departure is welcome. His extravagance sent precisely the wrong message to a taxpaying public that expects professionalism, not self-indulgence, from top-level leaders.

