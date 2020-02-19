Some issues that come before the Nebraska Legislature are unquestionably difficult to resolve. That’s the case with the current effort to provide major property tax relief while boosting state aid to schools. The Legislature has struggled with the issue for years, unable to reconcile competing viewpoints and interests.
But this session, it’s time to give state senators an ultimatum: Enough is enough. It’s time to get it done.
The focus of debate will be Legislative Bill 974, which the Revenue Committee approved by a 6-2 vote. The bill has some sensible components. It provides property tax relief on the residential, agricultural and commercial fronts. The measure commits the state to finally move up from the embarrassing 49th position in providing support for public schools.
The main stumbling block is opposition to new fiscal constraints the legislation would impose on school districts. Observers say enough senators may well oppose the bill on that basis to sustain a filibuster. Expected debate this week will tell.
If the measure does fall into stalemate, it would still remain alive, however — and it’s vital that the Legislature’s bridge-builders step up and negotiate changes to achieve successful compromise. The Legislature cannot afford yet another failure on such a crucial statewide issue.
The Legislature has shown in the past that it can find agreement on seemingly unsolvable issues. Just a year ago, lawmakers negotiated constructive compromise to end their battling over issues including small-cell telecommunications policy and the use of eminent domain by Nebraska public utilities.
The Legislature’s past provides additional examples. Despite the complexities and fierce disagreement, senators worked out common ground a decade ago to revamp the state Commission of Industrial Relations. Similarly, they negotiated agreement on how Nebraska could meet its financial obligations to Kansas over Republican River water allocation.
Now, Nebraska lawmakers must step up and demonstrate that same problem-solving ability. Providing property tax relief and boosting school aid this session rise to the level of must-do legislation. And lawmakers should follow up by approving Legislative Bill 720, to meet business incentive needs statewide.
Senators need to understand absolutely that this time around, failure is not an option.
