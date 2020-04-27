Gov. Pete Ricketts has long touted his administration’s efficiencies. It’s now time for him to prove it. It’s imperative for the administration to shorten the delays in processing Nebraska unemployment claims.
The state says its target, given the surge in filings, is to get 75% of unemployment applications processed within 28 days. That’s too long. Indeed, some Nebraskans are still waiting after six weeks. That’s just too long.
The delays aren’t intentional, of course, but they’re clearly unacceptable, given the widespread immediate need. In analyzing jobless claims, Creighton economist Ernie Goss estimates the loss to Nebraska in recent weeks at some $835 million. That’s an enormous blow to many Nebraska households. Delays in unemployment applications deny financial oxygen to Nebraskans at the very time they need it most.
Nebraska, it’s true, is hardly alone in seeing delays in claims processing. Ohio says it won’t start catching up on the surge in unemployment applications until mid-May. Floridians are complaining about unemployment website crashes and jammed phone lines to state offices. As of Thursday, only 120,000 out of 1.7 million Florida applicants had received payment. In North Carolina, about 38% of 705,000 applicants have received payment so far, the state said on Wednesday.
In all, more than 26 million Americans nationwide have filed for unemployment benefits.
Nebraska has worked to improve the unemployment application process, easing some regulations. The Nebraska Department of Labor has brought on more than 150 new workers and reassigned people from other parts of the agency. The department has addressed software glitches and is setting up a task force to resolve claims that have been pending for more than 28 days.
These are all positive steps. If they produce a significant reduction in claims processing, that will be most welcome. But at the moment, Nebraskans are still waiting to see progress.
If Nebraska government solves the delays and gets this needed help delivered, it will build public trust. The opposite will happen if it fails to meet that obligation.
This is a critical time not only for Nebraska households but also for Nebraska government. It must end the processing roadblocks and deliver the efficiency the governor has long touted, to the benefit of Nebraskans in need.
