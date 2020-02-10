Encouraging a culture of respect and welcome is crucial to Nebraska’s future. The more that Nebraska embraces inclusion in regard to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, the greater the opportunities for individual Nebraskans and the state as a whole.
Nurturing such a climate makes moral sense, by respecting the worth of all residents, as well as economic sense, by maximizing Nebraska’s economic potential.
An observation on this score from Jim Smith, executive director of the Blueprint Nebraska economic development initiative, is encouraging. During his visits to communities across the state, local business, civic and educational leaders regularly emphasized the importance of inclusion for their communities’ long-term health and prosperity.
Time and again, those leaders stated that “we have to be a welcoming community and embrace inclusiveness,” he told The World-Herald.
Indeed, Nebraska is becoming increasing diverse in communities of all sizes. By 2040, nearly one in three Nebraskans will be a member of a minority group, up from one in five currently, World-Herald staff writer Henry Cordes reports.
School districts as well as higher-education institutions across the state are commendably working to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse Nebraska. To boost its minority graduation rate, the University of Nebraska system has adopted a “Commit to Complete” initiative. This year, minorities account for about 18% of the freshman class at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 36% at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Creighton University, with students of color making up 26% of its freshmen class, has various programs to support minority students, including through its Intercultural Center.
A growing number of Nebraska business leaders call for greater action to promote inclusiveness. Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, summed it up well when he stated, “As we go forward, diversity and inclusion is not an option, it’s not something nice — it’s fundamental to the economic development of our state.”
In addition to recruitment and hiring practices by business, educational institutions can help boost academic opportunities for adult workers. Nebraska has one of the biggest gaps of any state when the percentage of white residents with at least a two-year degree beyond high school is compared with that for minority residents.
A needed step Nebraska should take this year is passage of Legislative Bill 627, now before the Legislature. The measure would give lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers the same protection against job discrimination that current law provides for people based on race, color, religion and gender.
Omaha several years ago passed a similar measure through a local ordinance, and Iowa adopted such a state law 13 years ago.
A letter in the Sunday Public Pulse from a young Nebraskan underscored how passage of LB 627 would send a needed message to young people. “I am one of many young Nebraskans mulling whether to return after graduation,” Chris Russert wrote from Mankato, Minn. “Denying these protections sends a message that if you do not fit in a narrowly defined box of what our state leaders define as acceptable, they will not have your back.” It’s important for Nebraska, he wrote, to “grow by embracing a more diverse and accepting future.”
In business, education and community life, Nebraska has vital opportunities to nurture welcoming, dynamic communities. Together, let’s take these steps forward now.
