The use of electronic cigarettes has skyrocketed among American teenagers. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the federal Food and Drug Administration, says vaping by youths has reached “epidemic” levels, citing a national survey showing that e-cigarette use among high school students rose 78% in 2018 over 2017.
Nebraska lawmakers rightly voted to raise the age to 19 for buying and using e-cigarettes, starting next year.
Health officials increasingly cite concerns about harm to young people from vaping, the central concern being e-cigarettes’ strong potential for addiction. A typical e-cigarette pod by Juul, the leading manufacturer, contains about as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
“These kids have behaviors that we often see in patients who have opioid or marijuana addiction,” said Sharon Levy, director of the Adolescent Substance Use and Addiction Program at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Health professionals will need to develop treatment methods geared to young users. Lawmakers will need to continue exploring policy options. And e-cigarette makers will need to go beyond their current moves, which have included eliminating fruit-flavored pods. The priority must be teenagers’ health and well-being.
