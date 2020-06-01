Nationwide, experts point to a key way to improve criminal justice: Address people’s mental health and substance abuse needs, and burdens in managing jail populations are reduced. Such an approach will set a considerable number of nonviolent offenders on a new path, ending their pattern of repeat arrests and jailing.
A new initiative by Douglas County, called the Familiar Faces Project, provides an encouraging example. The county’s effort is in line with growing efforts around the country to use behavioral health supports to lessen the challenges in managing jail populations in which a large number of offenders have mental health and substance abuse challenges.
An average of 34% of inmates at the Douglas County Jail have acute-level mental illness, one study found. The figure for Sarpy County Jail: an average of 28%.
Under the Douglas County program, participants can volunteer if they have a mental illness, have been incarcerated four times in the last year and plan on living in Douglas County after getting out of jail. World-Herald reporting highlighted the experience of 32-year-old Karissa Wilson, who had been in and out of jail since age 15 and was beset by substance abuse. Last year she spent 138 days in the Douglas County Jail.
Now, six months have passed since her incarceration. She is sober, has held a job, regularly takes her medication for her mental illness and is engaged to be married.
This effort also has the possibility of practical financial benefits by reducing the number of incarcerated individuals requiring costly specialized treatment or supervision by the county. The eight people in the program had a total of 43 arrests and 1,393 days in jail in 2019, at a combined cost of exceeding $200,000.
The Douglas County initiative ties in with multiple efforts at the local, state and federal levels. Among the examples:
• Nebraska drug courts. These courts, pioneered years ago by a pilot project in Douglas County, seek to divert nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.
• Omaha Police Department training. Zachary BearHeels, an Oklahoma man with mental health challenges, died in 2017 after a struggle with Omaha police officers in which he was shocked a dozen times with a Taser. In follow-up actions, the department increased training significantly for officers on how to deal with mentally ill individuals. It also began placing a trained mental health therapist at Omaha police precincts to better aid officers and the public.
• Solitary confinement. Nebraska state lawmakers have rightly pushed for reduced reliance on solitary confinement both in the state prison system and at Nebraska’s facilities for juvenile offenders, citing the major psychological harm.
With its new program, Douglas County is contributing significantly to Nebraska’s progress in improving criminal justice.
