Controversy has embroiled the Douglas County Election Commission’s efforts at times in the past, but this year the elections office is doing things right. The coronavirus pandemic has forced it to relocate and consolidate about 70 polling places, and the office’s response has rightly won praise.
A key step: work by Elizabeth Zorko, who manages polling places for the elections office, to keep the new sites in east Omaha within walking distance. Many low-income residents lack transportation, and past changes in polling places there have sometimes sparked controversy.
Fierce partisan warring erupted in 2012, for example, after then-County Election Commissioner Dave Phipps carried out a controversial reduction in polling places for the May primary without public discussion. Kris Pierce, the county Democratic Party chairman, accused Phipps of “tyranny” and called on then-Gov. Dave Heineman to fire him. The controversy died down for the 2012 general election, after Phipps held a series of public meetings and adopted new plan that won praise and reopened 28 polling places.
Earlier controversies under other election commissioners had included late precinct switches and redistricting for Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board districts.
This year, in contrast, the elections office’s actions in the wake of the virus emergency are drawing support. Douglas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Crystal Rhoades reviewed the office’s efforts and reacted positively: “I think they did their very best to make this as good as they could under the circumstances. I think they did a very nice job.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts insists that we have in-person voting during this crisis, and any mishandling of the polling place issue by county election officials would have added to the virus-related frustrations and difficulties. Instead, the office has taken responsible action that sets an appropriate example for the future.
