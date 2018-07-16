Situations abroad can put big pressures on our military service personnel. Once they return home, life for some can be difficult, too. Some of these veterans make bad choices and run afoul of the law.
In Nebraska, it’s encouraging that a recently created court — the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court — is giving them a second chance. As shown in the graduation ceremony last month, the program’s supports and rigorous requirements give these veterans and their loved ones new hope.
Four veterans stood at the graduation, attended by family, court officials and government leaders, as Nebraska Supreme Court Judge Stephanie Stacy told the veterans: “We are grateful for your service, and we are inspired by your example.”
Each of the four wore gold-colored dog tags with a message of redemption: “Honor Restored.”
Veterans who complete the stringent program step into new opportunity, instead of felony convictions and prison time.
The state, rightly, doesn’t make graduation an easy task. Participants must keep a job and stay clean of drug or alcohol abuse. Under court and probation supervision, they need to pass rehabilitation classes, pay restitution if there were financial damages from their crimes and meet regularly with a judge. Trained veteran mentors — much praised by the four graduates — help veterans deal with substance abuse, mental health and other challenges.
The Nebraska Supreme Court and Douglas County began the diversion program in December 2016, after the Nebraska Legislature approved state funding on a two-year pilot basis. About two dozen veterans are currently in the program. Lancaster County also is using such a court.
This well-structured diversion program provides the supports and insists on requirements that help these veterans find a new path. For those who enter this program and work hard, the rewards can be many: perhaps most importantly, recovered honor and newfound hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.