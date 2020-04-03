We’re living in extreme times due to the coronavirus threat, and extreme measures are required to reduce the spread of the illness. One such action involves the Douglas County Courthouse: Authorities need to stop dallying and end in-person proceedings. The risk is far too great.
Complaints about the courthouse remaining open had already been on the increase for a good while within the legal community, and now it turns out that a prosecutor, unaware he had the coronavirus, interacted closely with dozens of courthouse figures — news that has tossed more than 50 people, including eight judges and two dozen court attorneys and staff members, into self-quarantine.
It’s an extreme situation — to put it mildly — and one that makes clear the obligation to heed the loud warnings within Omaha legal circles and shut the courthouse to in-person proceedings.
Access to the courts is, of course, a fundamental part of any civilized society. But as judges themselves have acknowledged over the centuries, sometimes important principles come unavoidably into conflict. That’s the case now at the courthouse: The need to provide legal services has crashed headlong into the need to keep the public safe from an ever-spreading pandemic.
Just as businesses, schools and other institutions have had to turn to video alternatives during the current emergency, so the justice system, for the time being, needs to do the same, with access provided to the press for needed coverage.
The recent self-quarantining of the dozens of courthouse figures doesn’t necessarily mean at all that the risk to coronavirus exposure has been halted at the courthouse. Quite the contrary: Given the troubling lack of widespread testing in Nebraska, it’s entirely possible, and in fact common, for people without visible symptoms to be spreading the virus unwittingly.
Changes have already been underway at the courthouse to reduce activity and interaction among personnel. County Attorney Don Kleine, for example, has encouraged prosecutors to work from home.
Now authorities need to take the next, all-important step and end in-person proceedings — an extreme measure that’s unquestionably needed.
