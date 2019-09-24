Elected officials have an important obligation to nurture public trust. That means taking particular care not to come across as self-serving. The Douglas County Board is failing that duty by how it’s handling salary increases for itself.
Thanks to hefty increases the board has approved for coming years, the salary for this part-time elected position is set to jump from the current $51,789 to some $61,310 by 2024.
Board members placed the 2023-24 salary hike on the Sept. 10 agenda, held a public hearing that day and then voted 5-2 to approve it. The yes votes: Chris Rodgers, Clare Duda, P.J. Morgan, Mary Ann Borgeson and Marc Kraft. The two no’s: Jim Cavanaugh and Mike Boyle. This approach sidestepped the normal procedure that allows more time for public comment.
The salary increases the board has voted itself in recent years are striking. The board’s salary leaped by a whopping 34% over two years during 2017 and 2018, going from $37,304 in 2016 to $49,884 in 2018. The board followed up by approving generous increases for 2020-22 — 4% annually, a pay increase level that many Douglas County residents would surely envy.
Then, thanks to the Sept. 10 vote, two years of 2.5% annual increases will push the salary by 2024 past the $60,000 mark. So, board members will have gone from a salary of $37,304 in 2016 to $61,310 by 2024, a 64% increase — all for a part-time position.
County Board members have important duties and a major workload, it’s true, and they shouldn’t be paid a pittance. But the board’s handling of its salary comes across as arrogant. It understandably invites public cynicism, especially since the board feebly rationalizes its pay hikes by saying the board needs to keep up with salary increases that county boards elsewhere approve for themselves.
The County Board needs to step back and rethink how it’s handling these matters. Taxpayers deserve better than this.
