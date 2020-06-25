In the pre-coronavirus era, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium proved to be a tourism powerhouse for Omaha. The annual number of visitors topped 1.6 million, with more than a third (579,000 adults and children) coming from out of state. The spending on food, lodging and other needs fueled an economic impact for Omaha exceeding a hefty $200 million.
Now, the zoo is gradually reopening while incorporating sensible health precautions during the virus emergency. This is good news all around — for the public, eager to enjoy this world-class amenity, and for Omaha, given the economic benefit.
The zoo tightened its belt this year in the face of the virus, but it continues to pursue impressive strategic improvements through its 15-year master plan. The new 1.5-acre Owen Sea Lion Shores, fully funded from previous donations, is set to open this summer as a follow-up to completion of the last section of the 8-acre Asian Highlands exhibit.
Omaha’s zoo is well managed under President and CEO Dennis Pate and his administrative team and is sustained by impressive community support. More than 90,000 households have zoo memberships. Mayor Jean Stothert and the Omaha City Council have provided strong financial support, pointing to the zoo’s importance as Nebraska’s No. 1 tourist attraction.
The Doorly Zoo also has earned international respect for its global animal science and conservation work.
Omahans can take pride in having a zoo of such stature, professionalism and ambition. It’s an institution making important contributions both here and around the world.
