The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has notable achievements. It’s the No. 1 tourist destination in Nebraska. It consistently receives positive ratings in national surveys. It regularly adds creative, worthwhile exhibits and amenities to enrich the experience for visitors.
News this week shows that the zoo also stands tall internationally, as a respected contributor to animal science and environmental conservation. The Henry Doorly Zoo has been a key partner in reforestation efforts in Madagascar, for example, to safeguard habitats for lemurs, one of the planet’s most threatened primates.
That initiative recently reached an impressive milestone with the planting of its 3 millionth tree — a spectacular, inspiring achievement. Each week, local participants plant about 17,000 trees.
“Restoring this relationship — between the people and nature — builds a sustainable community,” says Edward E. Louis Jr., director of conservation genetics at the Omaha zoo and founder of the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership.
The zoo’s dedicated efforts, here and abroad, deserve a salute.
