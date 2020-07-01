The coronavirus has spoiled many parts of life this year, and many home fireworks enthusiasts appear determined not to let it ruin their July 4. Sales this year in Omaha are especially brisk. But it’s still as important as ever to handle the explosives safely.
Fireworks can injure — and sometimes take a life.
Over the July 4 weekend last year, fireworks injuries sent nearly 40 people in the Omaha area to local hospitals. One Omaha man died in an accident involving a fireworks artillery shell. Another Omaha man suffered a seriously injured hand from an M-80-style explosive.
In Omaha, the city requires that an individual be at least 16 years old to discharge the devices. Minors aged 12 to 15 can use fireworks only if supervised by an adult 19 or older. Here’s safety advice from the State Fire Marshal’s Office: Keep children away from fireworks. Do not alter fireworks in any way. Light fireworks one at a time, on the ground, in a fire-resistant area.
The kabooms and whizzing from fireworks aren’t universally popular among Omahans, and the city sets restrictions. Fireworks can be fired in the city only from July 2-4 from noon to 11 p.m.
Let’s all have a fun holiday. But obey the rules and keep it safe.
