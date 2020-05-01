We checked with Speedy, a theoretical but energetic Omaha labrador, about news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended social distancing for dogs and cats after a few tested positive for COVID-19 following close contact with infected people. He offered a hangdog look and a howl that we think translates roughly like this:
Whaaaat?
First the parks close. Now I’m not supposed to be off my leash.
I suppose I can sympathize with the kids who have to stay home. I romp. I fetch. I jump in water. It’s my work and my calling.
Look, this might be OK for that lazy cat who sits in the window next door and sneers, but for dogs, this stinks. No sniffs, ands or butts about it.
