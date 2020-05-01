pexels.com image
PEXELS.COM

We checked with Speedy, a theoretical but energetic Omaha labrador, about news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended social distancing for dogs and cats after a few tested positive for COVID-19 following close contact with infected people. He offered a hangdog look and a howl that we think translates roughly like this:

Whaaaat?

First the parks close. Now I’m not supposed to be off my leash.

I suppose I can sympathize with the kids who have to stay home. I romp. I fetch. I jump in water. It’s my work and my calling.

Look, this might be OK for that lazy cat who sits in the window next door and sneers, but for dogs, this stinks. No sniffs, ands or butts about it.

Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest

These are the very good dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of March 10. For more information on the adoption process and to see all dogs available for adoption, visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt

1 of 10

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email