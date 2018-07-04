Longtime Iowa sportscaster killed as rain swamps Des Moines (copy)

Flood waters spill over Four Mile Creek in Des Moines on Sunday in the wake of flash flooding.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The terrible flooding that struck parts of Iowa, including Des Moines, last weekend underscores the enduring importance of enacting proactive flood control strategies in the Midlands. In Nebraska, natural resources districts have that central responsibility, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overseeing the Missouri River. Sound planning for flood control projects is a key need for the Midlands.

