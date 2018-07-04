The terrible flooding that struck parts of Iowa, including Des Moines, last weekend underscores the enduring importance of enacting proactive flood control strategies in the Midlands. In Nebraska, natural resources districts have that central responsibility, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overseeing the Missouri River. Sound planning for flood control projects is a key need for the Midlands.
