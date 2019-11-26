The inexcusable delays in approving the new U.S. trade pact with Canada and Mexico have caused needless harm to the Midlands’ agriculture sector. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims Democrats and the Trump administration have finally worked out agreement. She had better be right.
Ag producers need certainty. They need long-term access to markets. Instead, they’re getting short-term relief payments — $15.3 billion so far, with another $7.8 billion possible by early 2020 — due to the multiple trade uncertainties.
More than 600 U.S. industry associations, agriculture producer groups and chambers of commerce sent a joint letter to Congress this summer describing the need to approve the agreement. Yet it’s late November and the issue is still hanging.
House Democrats need to move the legislation, and lawmakers of both parties need to say “yes” to this much-needed agreement.
