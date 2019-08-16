Many residents on the Santee Sioux Reservation in northeastern Nebraska face daunting social challenges, but it’s encouraging to see the community push for improvement on the education front. Although there are no quick solutions, the school district’s cooperative work with the state should provide possibilities for further student progress.
The Nebraska State Board of Education has designated the Santee district’s three schools as low-performing “priority schools” the state will help. One consultant is working with the school board on leadership skills; a second consultant is focusing on curriculum, The World-Herald’s Joe Dejka reported.
The state’s approach is intended as collaborative rather than heavy-handed. The strategy has worked successfully with Omaha Public School’s Druid Hill Elementary as well as Loup County Public Schools.
The Santee district can point to several encouraging developments, said Justin Hayes, the district’s superintendent. All Santee schools are fully staffed for the first time anyone can recall, says Hayes, who previously worked in OPS.
Although students’ state scores are low compared with those of peer districts, about three-quarters of Santee students made progress on their school-based interim assessments.
The Santee district this year will aim to reduce absenteeism, improve literacy and help students transition better between grades. Santee schools will implement a new K-12 math curriculum and K-8 English language arts program.
Local leaders and state officials all acknowledge the social challenges that complicate the schools’ efforts. Poverty is deeply entrenched. Many parents have fallen into methamphetamine addiction. Student mobility is one of the highest in the state, reflecting evictions, family turmoil and child welfare issues. In 2017-18, the Santee rate was more than 2.5 times the state average, Dejka reported.
“We have some grandparents raising children,” Hayes says. “We have homelessness. We have other social and emotional issues. That means maybe I go live with mom, dad, grandpa, grandma in Sioux City, and I come back when it’s feasible, when I can. And so, when you get a lot of those moving-arounds, you get gaps in learning.”
The challenges facing the Santee schools are considerable, but through cooperative strategies, progress should be possible. Nebraska is right to strive for positive educational outcomes for all its students.
