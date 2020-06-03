20200604_oped_edit_grandjury

A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

As Omaha, with other American cities, works to move through the pain and learn from protests over police treatment of black people, leaders must both listen to longstanding grievances and seek to address questions with great transparency.

For that reason, Omaha needs as thorough an examination as possible of the shooting death Saturday in the Old Market of James Scurlock, during protests spurred by the death of George Floyd after a now-fired Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

So we strongly endorse Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and other officials' choice to convene a grand jury to review evidence in the case.

The outcome may not be different from Kleine’s initial finding that bar owner Jake Gardner acted in self-defense after Scurlock jumped on his back. But, as Kleine told The World-Herald’s Todd Cooper, a grand jury is “really another way to clear the air — for the public to see the evidence and make a call to see if it’s consistent with a decision that we’ve made.”

(We trust, then, that evidence submitted to a grand jury would be made public after those deliberations.)

Beyond whether to file manslaughter or more serious charges against Gardner, a grand jury could consider whether to charge Gardner with misdemeanors, such as having an expired permit to carry a concealed weapon or improperly discharging a firearm. The city attorney would otherwise consider misdemeanor evidence.

Video footage of the incident, which occurred on Harney Street in front of Gardner’s closed Hive bar, shows that Gardner was tackled by two people in Scurlock’s group. He fires his handgun twice above his head as he is on his back – luckily not hitting anyone. Scurlock then tackles Gardner from behind. After a short tussle, Gardner, an ex-Marine, reaches behind his shoulder and fatally shoots Scurlock in the neck.

Authorities continue to urge residents to come forward with any further video footage of the incident.

A commitment to further review by neutral citizens should help in this still-tense moment and should lead to whatever justice is to be had under our system.

These would be important steps to showing that community concerns are being taken seriously. Omaha, along with the nation, needs steps and voices of calm.

Scurlock’s father, James Scurlock II, has shown such leadership. While still pressing for justice after Kleine’s initial finding, he has consistently called on protesters to be peaceful in honoring his son. We applaud such steadfastness amid his grief.

We appreciate, too, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who has repeatedly spoken of the validity of protesters’ grievances and the need for the community to hear them. With a record of improving police relations with Omaha’s black community, the chief carries weight when he says of Floyd’s death: “We kneel with everybody on that.”

As a community, we must grieve, must be willing to look deeply not just at the Scurlock shooting but our relationships with neighbors and must resolve to continue progress toward a fair, just society.

