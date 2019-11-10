The new federal fiscal year is well underway, and the two houses of Congress still haven’t worked out their differences on defense spending. But setting defense spending through no-change continuing resolutions would be bad policy. As military experts have repeatedly explained, such an approach undermines long-range Pentagon planning and squeezes funding for troop training and for equipment and facility maintenance, which are important for military readiness. Lawmakers need to resolve their disagreements and put defense spending on the proper path.
Editorial: Congressional lawmakers need to reach agreement on defense spending
Editorial staff
