Airman First Class Kejion Madden-Vaughn (left) and Staff Sgt. Riley Neads (right), crew chiefs with the 55th Maintenance Group, prepare to launch an RC-135 V/W Rivet Joint aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base in this photo from 2016. 

 U.S. AIR FORCE

The new federal fiscal year is well underway, and the two houses of Congress still haven’t worked out their differences on defense spending. But setting defense spending through no-change continuing resolutions would be bad policy. As military experts have repeatedly explained, such an approach undermines long-range Pentagon planning and squeezes funding for troop training and for equipment and facility maintenance, which are important for military readiness. Lawmakers need to resolve their disagreements and put defense spending on the proper path.

