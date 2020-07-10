Police conduct and criminal justice are issues at the forefront of national conversation right now, spurred by George Floyd’s death from a Minneapolis police officer’s appalling action. Congress, the nation’s highest lawmaking body, has an obligation to respond and act. But so far lawmakers have been unable to find agreement. That is a major failure to serve the country at a time of great need.
Although Congress mustn’t dictate all specifics of police and criminal justice policy, certain issues have risen to prominence in recent weeks and deserve action at the federal level. Bipartisan compromise ought to be possible, for example, on chokeholds (the center of debate being whether to ban them completely or allow an exception for when an officer’s life is in danger).
Similarly, it’s entirely reasonable to expect Congress to act against no-knock searches, either by banning them entirely or imposing heavy restrictions.
Such action would demonstrate that federal lawmakers understand the seriousness of the situation and the need to respond. Instead, Congress to its discredit has fallen into gridlock yet again. A key problem, not surprisingly, is rigid partisanship.
In the Democratic-controlled House, Republican lawmakers were kept out of the drafting process for the legislation. And it was the mirror image in the GOP-controlled Senate: Republicans stiff-armed Democratic colleagues from contributing to that version.
Party leaders in the two houses should have done the responsible thing and promoted consensus-building and compromise. That was the only way to move legislation forward, given the philosophical divisions in Congress. But as has happened so often before, politics prevailed. Major issues that must be addressed were left unresolved. Our country was ill served at an important moment in its history.
Sure, it’s an election year, and that draws out the most narrow, self-serving instincts in politicians. But our country is in the midst of intense soul-searching on how best to provide justice along with protection of society. Members of Congress could have — should have — provided leadership and guidance on that all-important question. Instead, they punted.
It’s unclear whether lawmakers can summon the will to make another run at this vital issue. But there’s no doubt whatsoever that Congress has further stained its reputation by this needless dereliction of duty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.