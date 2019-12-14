Our society’s culture wars have a new addition: the battle between America’s livestock producers and supporters on one side, and the “meatless meat” industry and its fans on the other. The stage is set for intense competition in the American marketplace.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a Sand Hills rancher, has laid down a marker with her congressional proposal to designate formal definitions of “beef” and “beef products,” to underscore that artificial meat-like creations aren’t actual meat. That legislative struggle is part of a nationwide fight over food labeling, including at the Nebraska Legislature.
However the labeling fights finish up, the overall reality is that our culture is evolving. Many Americans are showing growing interest in artificial meat. Burger King’s Impossible Whopper is the best-known response to that market demand. At the same time, millions of Americans remain fervent fans of traditional beef and other meats. This split in food preferences appears set to remain a major cultural divide for the foreseeable future and is likely to grow even deeper.
A live-and-let-live attitude on this question seems the best course for consumers, with Americans respecting each other’s differing views. Individuals need to have sovereignty, after all, about their personal food choices.
Meanwhile, the competition between the traditional industry and the faux-meat sector seems likely to increase. Nebraska — long dubbed the “Beef State” — is home to an impressively robust beef sector, with a total economic impact estimated at $12.1 billion. In Iowa, the figure is $6.8 billion.
A recent agricultural report noted that Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District is home to more than 15,000 cattle operations with annual sales of $8.4 billion — more than for any other House district except one in western Kansas. Many Nebraska ranching operations have roots that go back to the 1800s.
Northwest Iowa — home to the state’s 4th Congressional District — also scored high for cattle numbers. It ranks No. 6 among U.S. House districts, with more than 7,000 beef operations.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recently held its annual convention and trade show in Kearney. The event provided an occasion to appreciate notable examples of dedication, scientific know-how and stewardship. The foundation saluted:
» Dr. Travis Mulliniks, a Nebraska expert in beef cattle nutrition and physiology, for his research promoting ecological stewardship, grazing animal efficiency and economic sustainability. Mulliniks is assistant professor in range cow production systems from the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
» Dr. Jim MacDonald, for excellence in beef sector research and student instruction. MacDonald is professor of animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. MacDonald teaches classes in animal nutrition, management and systems analysis.
» Homer and Darla Buell, owners of the Shovel Dot Ranch, founded in 1882, for their longstanding leadership in the beef industry at the local, national and international levels.
Nebraska’s beef sector can indeed be proud of its quality, even as Americans disagree increasingly on their preferences when it comes to meat.
A major culture divide? 40% of Americans are obese, and cancer and heart disease are the top killers in the US. There's nothing wrong with moderating intake. That said, the impossible whopper is no bueno. It tastes like a condiment sandwich, no more, no less.
