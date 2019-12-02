Nebraska’s institutions of higher learning are commendably coordinating a “Commit to Complete” campaign to help students stay on track toward timely graduation. Such an achievement saves the students and their families money and speeds up the arrival of new talent in Nebraska’s economy.
The key to “Commit to Complete”: advisers who will help students with course needs and other planning in order to head toward graduation. Students will benefit from important supports — referrals to tutors, campus resources and career exploration opportunities.
The difficulties for many students shouldn’t be dismissed, of course. Some have challenging work-and-school circumstances, for example. But the overall goal certainly is sound, and the benefits would be significant. Avoiding a fifth year of college saves state college students at least $27,000, notes Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System.
All the Nebraska institutions partnering in this effort deserve a salute in their work to help students and our state.
